Jan Gardner announces new initiative supporting small businesses

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced a new Expedited Permit and Inspection Certificate — or “EPIC” — initiative to help small businesses.

EPIC is a new service Frederick County will be offering beginning Thursday, February 17 to small commercial businesses.

Officials hope that this program will help speed up building inspection, allowing businesses owners who are taking on small projects to avoid multi-week waits for renovation approvals.

Applicants must submit a filling application online. The portal is open 24/7 so the applicants can follow them any time.

To be eligible, the commercial space must already exist. Permits are for renovation work, not new construction.

The application for the EPIC program can be completed by the property owner, a licensed contractor, a design professional or the owner’s agent.