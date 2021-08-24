Jack E. Barr Center at San Mar provides needed community service with help of Ellsworth Electric

John Barr paid a call to San Mar Family and Community Services in Boonsboro, Md. Tuesday. The Jack E. Barr Center at San Mar provides mental health services to children without a family.

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — In Boonsboro, an established local business has partnered with San Mar Family and Community Services to provide enhanced mental health services in our region.

The Ellsworth Electric family has had a longstanding tradition of opening their home to children who did not really have a home. The business has now expanded the services of San Mar at the Jack E. Barr center and it is helping to make a positive difference in so many lives.

“There was always somebody extra at the table it seems like,” said John Barr from the Ellsworth Electric family, “and my dad was immensely involved here at San Mar.”

“That was a vision we slowly started our mental health clinic and now we have a team of 11 providers and medical providers as well,” Jerica Washington with the Jack E. Barr Center for Well Being said.

The Jack E. Barr Center provides outpatient services from licensed therapists and psychiatric support in western Maryland.