It’s time to file taxes but officials want people to be prepared before they start filing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Monday, January 24, 2022, is the first day of the 2022 tax season. And experts are urging people to make sure they have everything they need before they start filling.

Tax officials said people should not wait to file their taxes because it could delay their return. The IRS will send people a summary of their stimulus checks to use while filling for taxes this year. For people who filed dependent – they will receive a different letter about their child income tax credit.

Christian Emtcheu is the President and CEO of C & A Financial Services CPA Offices in Western Maryland.

He wants people to know that it is important for you to report the right amount of child income tax credit.

“They will reconcile that payment and that is very important, that is very critiqued for this season because if you report the incorrect amount of child tax credit that could potentially delay your return,” Emtcheu said.

The last day to file taxes will be Monday, April 18. If you are interested in a webinar on how to file your own taxes – you can head over to their website.