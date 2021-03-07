“It’s insane”: Long lines at Six Flags vaccination site

BOWIE, Md (WDVM) – The state of Maryland continued their vaccination schedule over the weekend, but people are seeing slowdowns as caravans of cars wait for their shot at vaccination sites

For several weeks, Six Flags America has served as a mass vaccination site. Over the weekend, they opened the amusement park, sparking concerns over traffic and wait times.

Miles of cars on Friday were waiting their turn for the shot as police directed traffic.

On Saturday, the entrances were separated from those with vaccine appointments and those visiting the park.

Leatrice from Prince George’s County took her mom to the site for her second vaccine appointment at 12:30 p.m. She called the whole process a maze and said they waited in line for three hours.

“The first time, nothing like this. In and out in 10 to 15 minutes,” she said. “They need to spend more time. As much time as they spent putting them cones down, they need to spend time giving us injections. It’s insane.

Brandy and James from Baltimore experienced a similar wait time. They said it was worth it, but are happy they don’t have to come back for a third shot.

“They doubled capacity here, so I mean like, we expected to be waiting,” Bryan said. “And honestly if I had to sit here for 12 hours… I would have driven to Texas if we needed to.”

“We’re grateful,” Brandi added.

As the state continues to hit vaccination milestones – now over 1 million first doses administered – officials are exploring options to improve their output as they meet the demand.

The state recently administered a record-breaking 50,000 shots over a 24-hour period.