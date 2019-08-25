Islamic Ministries and Community Development hands out free school supplies

The non profit serves as a community center for those in need and is also a place for people to learn more about Islam.

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — With Maryland schools almost in session, community members handed out free backpacks over the weekend.

Parents and children lined West Washington street as the Islamic Ministries and Community Development handed out free backpacks filled with school supplies. Glue, colored pencils, folders and more made the kids in line smile.

The non-profit organization serves as a community center for those in need and is also a place for people to learn more about Islam. The organization’s president Faruq Post says he is “trying to reach out to the community to fulfill a lot of the needs and concerns that are here in Hagerstown.”

“As a Muslim and the teachings of our religion it teaches us that we need to reach out to the community and we need to love for our neighbors what we love for ourselves,” said Post.

The non profit also has a food pantry that they serve to the public every Monday.