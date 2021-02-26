Investigators asking for any photos or videos of fatal Hagerstown fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Fire Department is asking anyone with photos or videos of the fatal house fire that killed three people on Wednesday night on Linganore Avenue to submit them to authorities.

Deputy Fire Marshal Deanna Pelton is the lead investigator for this incident. She explained that in any investigation, authorities will ask for witnesses of the fire or event to submit any evidence that they have when they arrive on the scene and even after the incident has occurred.

“The other evening, we had to create a perimeter, and we weren’t able to make contact with numerous witnesses that were there,” Pelton said. “So we want to make sure we give the opportunity for all people that were there, bystanders, witnesses, friends of the family, anyone that was in the area to share the evidence.”

She stated that any evidence submitted could potentially aid the investigation and can be submitted anonymously. She also encouraged witnesses to call the Hagerstown City Fire Marshal’s Office with any information about the fire.

To contact the Hagerstown City Fire Marshal’s Office, please call (301) 790-2476. To submit evidence, please use the submission portal.