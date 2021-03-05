Investigation launched over inappropriate comments made on councilmember’s accent

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County officials have launched an investigation this week after two unseen staff members were overheard laughing and making fun of a councilmember’s accent during an online council meeting.

The incident occurred during Tuesday’s County Council meeting while Councilmember Nancy Navarro was speaking about equitable vaccine access within black and brown communities.

It seems the staffers didn’t know they could be heard.

“I love how her accent comes out and pronounces words that she thinks that they’re pronounced,” said one staffer to the other. “… It’s so cute.”

The County Council has called the incident troubling and says their office of human resources will conduct a full independent investigation.

“The entire Council is committed to racial equity and safe workplaces,” the council’s joint statement read. “Furthermore, our community expects that our Council and its employees and contractors are held to the highest standard.”