WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — The Interstate Festival Group hosted their 6th annual Quad state Beer Fest in Washington County.

Hundreds of people waited in line at the agricultural center to sample 50 different craft beers, eat great food and listen to live music. 30 brewery’s of all types set up tents from across the four state region. Event coordinators say, every year they serve over 2,000 people. As festival group staff members checked id’s and tickets, they talked about some of the features at this years event.

“Well its a beautiful day for beer. We have 30 breweries and 30 other vendors. We also have fun stuff to do like axe throwing and keg tossing,” said Rob Immer, a member of the Interstate Festival Group.

The Interstate Festival will be back in Washington County in November for wine fest.