International musician, Barry Tuckwell, passes away

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — International musician, Barry Tuckwell, passed away on Friday, according to his family.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Tuckwell was known for his skill with the French horn.

Tuckwell founded the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, which local residents said he brought to Western Maryland.

According to the Maryland Symphony Orchestra website, Tuckwell, was the music director for 17 years.

The website also said that Tuckwell provided a “solid foundation for the orchestra, bringing musical masterpieces to life for many who were unfamiliar with the beauty of classical music.”

