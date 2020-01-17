International musician, Barry Tuckwell, passes away

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — International musician, Barry Tuckwell, passed away on Friday, according to his family.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Tuckwell was known for his skill with the French horn.

Tuckwell founded the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, which local residents said he brought to Western Maryland.

According to the Maryland Symphony Orchestra website, Tuckwell, was the music director for 17 years.

The website also said that Tuckwell provided a “solid foundation for the orchestra, bringing musical masterpieces to life for many who were unfamiliar with the beauty of classical music.”

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Barry Tuckwell with his son, Tom Tuckwell. Photo Courtesy: Tom Tuckwell

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories