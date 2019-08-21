Inside look at Jonathan Street Neighborhood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Jonathan Street is a historic area of Hagerstown, with a proud history. However, much of that history is overlooked.

It has become a neighborhood known more recently for an increasingly high rate of crime. Residents remain proud and are determined to bring the area back to prominence.

Marvin Dodson has lived in the area for more than 45 years. He believes the renaissance will begin with young people. There are many opportunities for the youth in the community to get out of the house and play sports in the area, he said.

“Up here at the rec [recreation center] during the summer, there’s summer camps,” said Dodson. “Over at Wheaton Park on Sundays, there is a basketball camp. You can go over and sit and watch… it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Additionally, the highly anticipated Doleman Black Heritage Museum, which recently secured a building space, aims to shed a positive light on the overlooked history of Jonathan Street.