Inmates at Frederick County Adult Detention Center can now enjoy the renovated gym

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maintenance workers recently completed the replacement of the detention center’s indoor gym floor.

This was the first time in 37 years where the floors have been replaced. This completed project allows inmates to safely enjoy the gym, and participate in indoor activities when the weather isn’t great outside. Staff says the installation of the new cushioned vinyl floor will hopefully be a great benefit to the inmates.

“We are happy we got this. I hope the inmates will enjoy it. Recreation is definitely needed for them and it helps them stay active,” said Timothy Selin, Capt. at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center

The installation also included Line painting for basketball and other sports.