Inmate found dead at Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland state prison inmate was found dead Thursday at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said Christopher Dorsey, 36, was found dead in his cell around 3:45 p.m. His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The state police homicide unit is investigating and will present their findings to the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

Correction: The article previously had a photo that showed a different facility.