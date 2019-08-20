Inmate charged for death of fellow inmate at Maryland Correctional Training Center

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An inmate at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown is charged with second-degree murder and assault for the death of a prison inmate following an assault on May 29, Maryland State Police said Tuesday.

The suspect is Thomas Cole, 39, according to a criminal indictment filed by the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit Investigated after the victim, inmate Ronnie Harris, 56, was found unresponsive on a housing tier at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown and died a day later.

His death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Washington, DC.

This is a developing story.

Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into an assault that has now resulted in the death of a Maryland prison inmate who was found unresponsive on a housing tier Wednesday night at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown.

The inmate, identified as Ronnie Harris, 56, was transported to a hospital where he died around 4 p.m. yesterday. Harris’ body has been transported to the District of Columbia Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.



Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are conducting the investigation with assistance from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigations Unit.

Update: A Maryland prison inmate was assaulted Wednesday night at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown, according to Maryland State Police, and the homicide unit is investigating the incident.

A call was dispatched Wednesday around 5:43 p.m. to respond to an unconscious patient who fell.

Police said the inmate was found on the floor during a work detail on a housing tier. The inmate is not being identified until the family is notified, according to police. The condition of the inmate was not released, but police called it a “serious assault.”

According to officials on the scene, the patient was an inmate, who is currently unidentified.

An EMS crew member on the scene said the inmate was flown out by helicopter to a hospital in Washington D.C.

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time, but officials said it is priority one. Supervisors from the state prison said they are not making any comments at this time