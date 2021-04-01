Ingram’s Men’s Shop in Hagerstown counts on prom and wedding business, but how has COVID-19 affected them?

The pandemic has had an impact on formal wear sales and rentals for weddings and proms like here at Ingram’s Men’s Shop in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Imagine your business is formal wear for prom season and weddings when a pandemic hits and proms, wedding ceremonies and other special celebrations are canceled or put off.

For a retail small business like Ingram’s Men’s Shop in Hagerstown, proud of its line of tuxedos, handsome suits and sharp-looking sport coats, this was a reality. It’s a big disappointment to not be able to share the happiness high school grads, brides & grooms and their families and friends look forward to, especially at this time of year.

Kelly Ring at Ingram’s Men’s Shop said, “Prom season was of course canceled last year. This year, the Washington County Board of Ed has canceled it again, but there are some schools — West Virginia — that are doing their own thing, so we’ve had a few customers. But again, another disappointment, not only for the kids but for us.”

Ingram’s Men’s Shop is grateful for the support of its customers who are managing to celebrate a graduation or wedding or just upgrading their wardrobe for work, a casual lifestyle or even getting out on the golf course.