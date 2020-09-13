Infant, man shot near PG County community center

Currently, no motive has been determined and no suspects are in custody

GLENARDEN, Md (WDVM) – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting of an infant and man near the Glenarden Community Center Friday night.

County Police, Maryland Capital Park Police, and Glenarden Police responded to the area of McLain avenue around just before 8 p.m. when they spotted a car reportedly leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police followed the car to the local hospital and found a man and child both suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body.

Police report both victims are in stable condition, and the investigation is ongoing.

Currently, no motive has been determined and no suspects are in custody.