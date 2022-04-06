BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An elementary school student is in critical condition after three family members were hit in Bethesda on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the three pedestrians were standing near the intersection of Grosvenor Place and King Charles Way around 8:20 a.m. when a beige car veered off the roadway.

The three pedestrians were a father, his 7-year-old son and his 18-month-old toddler in a stroller. They were waiting for a Montgomery County Public Schools bus when the car, a Honda, left the roadway.

Police said that the 7-year-old son is a student at Ashburton Elementary. He was transported to a hospital along with his father, who had minor injuries. The infant was uninjured.

The man who was driving the Honda stayed at the scene after the crash. He was uninjured.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.