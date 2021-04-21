Infant delivered after pregnant woman shot, killed in Capitol Heights

The baby is in critical but stable condition, police say

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a double shooting Tuesday in Capitol Heights and her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery, Prince George’s County Police say.

Police say the baby is in critical but stable condition, and the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified 18-year-old J’Lyn Quinones as the woman killed.

PGPD responded to the area of Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in Capitol Heights around 4:45 p.m. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Quinones and another woman were shot as they were crossing Quinn Street.

Police say the two ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into southeast D.C. seeking help. Metropolitan Police found the victims and they were rushed for medical treatment. Police say Quinones died shortly after.

A shooter and motive have not been identified and an investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Anonymous callers can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).