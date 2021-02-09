Indoor dining to reopen in Montgomery County, council approves executive order

With roots in Latin America and a passion for flavorful foods of a wide variety, Rossy and Francis are grateful for the opportunity and support for growing their restaurant in Charles Town, W.Va.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Indoor dining can resume in Montgomery County next week after leaders approved an executive order allowing indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, along with a few additional limitations.

The Montgomery County Council passed the order with a 7-2 vote, with councilmembers Will Jawando and Craig Rice dissenting.

County Executive Marc Elrich first sent an executive order to the council for a vote last week, which called for restaurants to allow limited indoor dining and a 90-minute time limit.

Montgomery County officials last shut down indoor dining before the holiday season, and Elrich now cites metrics trending in the right direction for the push to reopen restaurants.

“The idea that we would be doing an executive order that would encourage people to go out on Valentine’s Day, where there’s gonna be a lot of people out, that flies in the face of public health guidance,” said Jawando before the council’s vote on Tuesday.

“Because all of the other jurisdictions have moved forward, that impacts the efficacy of our order. I am supportive. We track the numbers closely, we can change and amend executive orders as needed, to reflect what’s going on in our community,” the council’s vice president, Gabe Albornoz.