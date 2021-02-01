Indoor dining ban lifted in Maryland except Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, bars and restaurants in Maryland will be able to keep their doors open past 10 p.m., but Montgomery County still has an indoor dining ban in place. Some aren’t happy about it.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland released a statement regarding county executive Elrich’s decision to keep all restaurants and bars closed until further notice. RAM is urging the county to lift the indoor dining ban immediately, as COVID-19 cases are going down.

In the statement, RAM said, “It remains grossly unfair that thousands of restaurant employees in Montgomery County are being asked to accept the burden of not being permitted to work when there is no evidence that restaurants are a cause of COVID spread.”

Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency order that allows establishments to open later as the spread is slowing down. There is no word on when indoor dining will resume in Montgomery County.

Marshall Weston, the president & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, said, “We are projecting that about 40% of all restaurants in the state of Maryland are going close permanently, and if you look at Montgomery County, that number is certainly going go higher the longer they’re not allowed to have any indoor dining whatsoever.”

Residents who wish to dine have the option to visit other jurisdictions to dine indoors.