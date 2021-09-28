Incumbents Sweeney and O’Donnell win Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners seats

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Residents of Emmitsburg hit the polls to vote on the town’s Board of Commissioners.

The commission is made up of 5 elected officials consisting of a President, Vice President, and Community liaison. Incumbents Clifford Sweeney and Tim O’Donnell won the election and will fill the two seats on the board. They were up against former commissioners Liz Buckman and Rosario Benvengi.

The Town Clerk Madeline Shaw emphasizes the importance of residents voting for the board of commissioners because they pass legislation that sets regulations, such as tax rates.

“We work for our residents, and your commissioners are the way to make ensure your voice is heard, so by going out to vote you can make sure staff and elected officials are representing you correctly,” said Shaw.