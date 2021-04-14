Increase in vehicle fatalities in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — In Maryland officials are working hard to end roadway fatalities. Last year data showed an increase in motor vehicle crashes that claimed the lives of over 500 people.

In an effort to combat this issue officials from the Maryland department of transportation held a briefing to spread awareness. 569 people lost their lives on Maryland roadways, due to speeding, lack of seat belt wear, and impaired driving.

Data shows the number of fatalities was the highest in Maryland since 2008.

Recently MDOT announced the implementation of the 2021-2025 Strategic Highway Safety Plan, which is Maryland’s five-year plan to identify solutions to end vehicle fatalities.

The plan entails a system that utilizes education, enforcement, engineering, and emergency medical services to prevent crashes. Officials are also partnering with government agencies and private organizations, to combat this issue.

“For the first time in years, our seat belt usage has dropped below 90% These are all behaviors that we can control. Safety is everyone’s responsibility and MDOT is committed to working with our partners to ensure the state is moving in the right direction,” said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater.

Officials urge locals wear a seat belt and obey speed limits.