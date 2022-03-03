HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers going to the gas station lately have had to spend more than usual to fill up their tanks. According to AAA, gas prices increased by 11 cents, and a lot of people aren’t too happy about that.

“Ridiculous, very inconvenient for people,” one resident, Devin, said as he was pumping his gas.

A reduction in supply, an increase in gas demand, and high oil prices are driving up gas prices.

“I live in Hedgesville, West Virginia and I have to drive to Boonsboro, Maryland so the increase in prices definitely aren’t helping me any,” said another resident, Emmanuel.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is causing crude prices to surge, causing some residents to dig deeper into their pockets.

“It’s usually like 35 [dollars] 37 but today is more like 45 closer to 50,” said Devin.

“They’re getting higher and higher definitely. It’s a little difficult to save money right now,” he added.

“Lately it’s about 40 – 50 bucks a week. That’s definitely more than about a year or 2 ago. So it’s not helping,” said Emmanuel.

Here’s what you can do to save on gas, drive the speed limit, don’t leave your car on just to warm it up. You can also use cruise control to maintain a constant speed.

“Just hope they go down,” said Emmanuel.

Experts say the cost of gas may continue to increase as more sanctions are imposed on Russia, and if a potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. happens.