In wake of police footage, county leaders seek to re-examine police training

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Following the release of body cam footage showing Montgomery County Police Officers berating a 5-year-old child, local officials and leaders want to re-examine the way police are trained to interact with children.

The almost hour-long video was posted Friday and has since been viewed well over 50,000 times.

“I found the video of the incident involving the 5-year-old child difficult to watch, and it does not reflect the training and expectations we have for our police officers. I have spoken with our Chief and directed him to revisit our training around how our officers are expected to interact with children.

I also have asked that we add training to help officers reflect on their own views and experiences of how children should be treated. This is consistent with our instructions to officers that they must leave their personal views at home when they are performing their duties as a police officer.

Our police officers are not social workers, psychologists, or therapists and should not be giving advice or direction on parenting. Police duties should end as soon as school personnel are present to take over care of a child.

Because the county is in a lawsuit, I am limited in what I can say, and I am not able to discuss disciplinary outcomes which have been taken. Statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

“I am completely horrified and disgusted by what I saw, the incident is absolutely unacceptable,” County Council President Tom Hucker said. “No one, especially not a young child, should ever be treated this way by the people tasked with keeping our community safe.”

A local police union released a statement, saying patrol officers unless assigned to a specialized unit, do not receive training on how to effectively communicate with a young child in distress.

The child’s mother Shanta Grant filed a lawsuit back in January and wants the department’s training to change.

“We want the county to agree to a county-wide training initiative,” Grant’s Attorney James Papirmeister said. “And policy initiative to make sure officers are properly trained so that this never happens again.”

Montgomery County Public Schools was also named in the lawsuit, citing concern that school staff shared the child’s private information to officers and also failed to intervene while the officers mocked and screamed at the child.

“There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way,” School Superintendent Jack Smith and Board President Brenda Wolff said in a joint statement. “… In MCPS, we have a commitment to addressing the social-emotional well-being of our students, celebrating their strengths, and helping them meet their full potential.”