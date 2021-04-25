In wake of Chauvin verdict, Frederick activists won’t slow down

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – In the wake of former police officer Derek Chauvin being convicted for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, local activist groups aren’t slowing down in the fight for social justice, gathering in Downtown Frederick

Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Frederick this weekend to protest the death of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl shot and killed by police in Columbus Ohio.

President of “Frederick United” Kristen Lundy said the conviction of Chauvin isn’t the end, and there’s still much work to be done.

“Their pain is our pain, we’re all connected,” Lunday said. “… Unfortunately since even just the verdict a couple days ago, we’ve had many more deaths that we are constantly having to march and speak about.”

Like much of the nation, Frederick County has seen dozens of protests over the past year, speaking out against racism and police brutality after the killing of black men and women like George Floyd and Breanna Taylor.

“There are not two [sets of] laws for officers and everyone else,” Sasha Czeh said, addressing the crowd in front of the Frederick County Courthouse. “And we should not be spending all of our money to allow them to continue to behave that way.

Lundy mentioned a recent incident caught on camera of a man assaulting a Latinx worker near Adamstown, Maryland. She said the attack was racially motivated.

“It’s disgusting, but honestly it’s a reminder to everybody who feels like racism doesn’t exist here,” Lundy said. “It is here in your county and you got a chance to see it on video.”

Lundy said Frederick United is planning more marches in the near future, including one in June – marking the one year anniversary of their group forming.