In-person early voting begins Monday in Maryland

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland voters can begin to vote in person next week at dozens of sites statewide. Early voting centers open Monday morning and will operate daily until Nov. 2. Maryland has allowed early in-person voting since 2010, but it wasn’t offered during the June primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  More than 1.6 million Maryland residents already requested mail-in ballots by a deadline earlier this month. Maryland ballots will include the presidential race, congressional seats and two statewide questions on amending the state constitution. Baltimore voters also will make choices for mayor, city council and council president.

