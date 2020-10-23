In-person early voting begins Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland voters can begin to vote in person next week at dozens of sites statewide. Early voting centers open Monday morning and will operate daily until Nov. 2. Maryland has allowed early in-person voting since 2010, but it wasn’t offered during the June primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.6 million Maryland residents already requested mail-in ballots by a deadline earlier this month. Maryland ballots will include the presidential race, congressional seats and two statewide questions on amending the state constitution. Baltimore voters also will make choices for mayor, city council and council president.
- Fairgrounds Park hosting drive through trick-or-treat event
- Ron Rivera’s final cancer treatment set for Monday
- West Virginia takes their top-ranked defense on the road to face Texas Tech
- Four new COVID-19 related deaths in WV; more than 300 new cases
- Volunteer Maryland partners with 20 service sites
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App