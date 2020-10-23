In-person early voting begins Monday in Maryland

A drive through trick-or-treat event will be held at Hagerstown’s Fairgrounds Park Thursday, October 29 from 5-9 p.m. The event will be complete with live music and over 20 vendors for candy collecting.

As an alternative to traditional trick or treating, this COVID safe event ensures that visitors will be able to enjoy festivities from the safety of their car. Participants will be able to tune in to special programming at 98.1 FM as they drive through the park.