In-person 2021 Marine Corps Marathon canceled

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — For the second year in a row the Marine Corps Marathon in-person event is canceled.

Organizers of the event say the scheduled events will be canceled and the race held virtually, due to “security and safety precautions currently in place.”

“After exhausting all possibilities, the opportunity to safely operate and execute a live event is just not feasible at this time,” wrote Rick Nealis, Director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization. “Though we had high hopes to welcome home our running community this October, we are excited to still be able to celebrate the 46th running of “the people’s marathon” virtually. We are anxiously looking forward to next year when we can #runwiththemarines in person once again.”

Runners who have already signed up to run can either switch to the virtual race, receive a full registration refund, or defer entry to 2022 with no additional fee.