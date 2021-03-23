In effort to become more eco-friendly the town of Thurman is revamping its stormwater management.

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Thurmont is working on a plan to dispose of stormwater in a more sustainable way.

Issued by ​The Maryland Department of the Environment, MDE is proposing municipal stormwater management to protect the Chesapeake Bay and help our environment.

Stormwater management is an alternative to the traditional piped approach, and by participating in this proposal the town of Thurmont will promote the collection of stormwater from roofs, parking lots, and streets and create a safer passage to eliminate waste from going into our streams.

“What we’re doing right now that’s apart of this year’s project is we’re looking into retrofitting several current stormwater facilities that built before the year 2000 and upgrading them to meet today’s standards,” said John Kinnaired, the Mayor of Thurmont.

It’s also important to not litter because that can cause much harm to our environment.