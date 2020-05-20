Improvements coming to North Branch Pump Station with new grant

The pump station outside of Cumberland, Maryland has never had major improvements

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The North Branch Pump Station outside of Cumberland is getting improvements, thanks to a grant of $343,500.

It’s a USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal grant, being used to modernize equipment at the pump station. According to a press release from U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressman David Trone, the equipment has not had any major improvements for over 25 years.

Each provided their own statements regarding the grant:

Cardin

“Ensuring that all Marylanders have access to safe, clean water and sanitation in their homes is essential to public health, especially during this global pandemic. This additional federal funding will get this urgently-needed project over the finish line. I will continue to fight for investments in infrastructure statewide, and especially in rural areas of the state.”

Van Hollen

“Access to clean water is vital to public health and investing in our infrastructure makes that a reality. This grant will allow Allegany County to get this project over the finish line and provide North Branch Pump Station with much-needed upgrades to protect the health of nearby residents. This pandemic has shone a spotlight on the many public health needs of our communities and we will continue fighting for federal resources to support Maryland’s clean water infrastructure.”

Trone

“Right now the last thing any Maryland family should be worried about is how they will access safe, clean water and sanitation services. I’ve heard from folks across Allegany County and Western Maryland that we need to continue making significant infrastructure investments across the region, and this grant is a good start. I will continue to work with state and local partners to secure more investment for the region.”

The USDA Rural Development program was created to support economic development and social services in rural communities across America. Rural Development initiatives promote economic development by supporting essential services and infrastructure improvements throughout the region.