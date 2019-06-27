IMPBA Gas Nationals begins in Washington County

Maryland

The IMPBA website reports no pets are allowed during the races

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM) — Several spectators and competitors have set up camp at Fort Ritchie for this weekend’s The 2019 International Model Power Boat Association Gas Nationals.

According to organizers, over 200 boats will be skipping across the water during the race. On June 26, competitors received a chance to participate in open water for practice.

Radio Control Boaters of Baltimore President Larry Roberts said the race is free and family friendly. The event is sponsored by Insane Boats located in California.

The IMPBA website reports no pets are allowed during the races and a banquet will take place Friday night at Lake Royer at Ft. Ritchie, 14320 Barrack Ave., Cascade, MD 21719.

