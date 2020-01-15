Impact of climate change a concern to Maryland state policy makers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The impact of a warming climate is becoming a serious concern at the State House in an Annapolis, Maryland.

Maryland State Treasurer Nancy Kopp told a conference sponsored by the University of Maryland Center for Global sustainability that climate change has far reaching implications for shaping public policy.

Kopp is the state’s liaison with Wall Street, which underwrites bonds for capital projects. After 18 years on the job she is starting to get questions about multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects: How high above sea level will your new road be?

She also is finding concerns among the agriculture community about its future with a warming climate.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley also addressed the conference and explained that even at the municipal level there are concerns about the threat to the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy being on the shores of a waterfront. He told of working with architects on a new municipal garage, discussing concerns that climate warming may trigger flooding of the new project.

Governor Larry Hogan has proposed the state reach a 100% renewable energy target by 2040 to diminish the state’s reliance on fossil fuels. Climate activists in the Democratic caucus hope to move that time table up to 2030.