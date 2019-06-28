Imagine Hagerstown’s last weekend of the summer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — This weekend is the final weekend of Imagine Hagerstown. This is the first year the city of Hagerstown put on the event after the city decided to move away from Blues Fest.

During the month of June there were artist who performed on Friday nights at the University Plaza. On Saturdays there were both music and arts along the cultural trail. Hagerstown city staff say they had good attendance and a diverse range of talent for the month. City officials say it was also well-received by people in the community.