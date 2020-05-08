Imagine Hagerstown lineup and event dates announced

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown announced their music lineup Wednesday. for their Imagine Hagerstown series.

The shows will take place at University Plaza in downtown and are scheduled for June 26, July 24, August 28, and September 11.

The city says they’re staying optimistic about their concerts and Community events coordinator Kitty Clark says they are watching and waiting for any changes to state mandates to make schedule adjustments.

“To everybody’s credit we’re making lemonade out of lemons,” Clark said. “This is a really difficult situation for anybody in the event business and everybody I think was doing their best to figure out a way to make an event go forward even if we had to change it.”

Clark says they are keeping in contact with the musicians and are exploring virtual concert methods as a possible alternative in the case of continued restrictions on gatherings.