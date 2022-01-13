Identity of Wolfsville fire victim released

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identified the single victim of a Wolfsville fire as 82-year-old Frederick Casper Geiger, Jr. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Geiger’s official cause of death.

Wolfsville house fire. Courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue was called to the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road for reports of a fire fatality in a single-family home. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate Geiger but were unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but FCSO said there is no reason to suspect any foul play was involved. No other buildings or people were damaged by the fire, but a cat was found deceased at the scene.

FCSO asks that if you have any information regarding this incident, you contact the department at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-004136.