I Believe in Me mentorship program forms a new partnership with Shepherd University

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — I Believe in Me, a nonprofit organization for at-risk youth, is now partnering with Shepherd University to create a new initiative for Frederick County students who may need guidance.

Student leaders from African countries who study at Shepherd University will help mentor underserved children by showing them different aspects of college and introduce them to higher education.

The goal is to show at-risk kids how to be a leader, despite certain barriers.

The idea behind the program is for local children to become inspired by exchange students from developing countries who pushed themselves to excel.

Mentors will first develop relationships with children, so they can better assist them.

The Shepherd University students will meet with the I Believe in Me students to first initiate a bond, then help create an academic guideline.

Program directors believe in order for students to feel comfortable in asking questions, and admitting they need help, is to first establish a trusting bond, which is what the mentors strive to do.

“I hope that we can see in the I Believe in me Students a growth in confidence, improvement academically, and improvement in terms of willingness to lead,” said Lois Jarman, Director of International Affairs at Shepherd University.

Aje Hill founder of I Believe in Me, hopes this will encourage many youth members to attend college and create a bright future for themselves.

“It’s not too late for kids to start directly where they are. We need to help to steer them in the direction of light, rather than darkness, and in this partnership, I truly believe that the quest will be directed towards staring these kids into the light,” said Hill

For more information visit: About Us — I Believe in Me Inc