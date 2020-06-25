I Believe In Me: Community leader starts program for underprivileged kids

MARYLAND (WDVM) — There have been a lot of injustices happening in our society, and a lot of it happens to young Latino and African American men.

One man decided to start a program dedicated to help shape the future of these young men.

Aje Hill is the executive director of I Believe In Me Inc., which is a mentoring program for under privileged youth.

Hill says he wanted to start this program so young men don’t make the same mistakes he once did.

Hill has served time in prison, and said it allowed him to think differently, and promote change within himself. He strives to help at-risk youth become better than societal expectations.

The program holds weekly conferences where they discuss academics and leadership skills, and the motto of “I believe in me,” strives to teach the kids how to become effective leaders in society.









“My encouragement to the kids is that no matter what you’re up against, try to keep the light burning, use us as mentors, use us as volunteers for someone to talk, or someone to lean for support. Be the light into the world rather than the dark,” said Hill.

I Believe In Me leaders want to encourage the public to support the youth, and help them become better leaders for the next generation to follow.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM