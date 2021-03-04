I Believe In Me celebrates three million meals

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One activist from Frederick County made it his mission to help the community and to keep families fed during the pandemic.

I Believe In Me is a mentorship program for at-risk kids founded by Frederick county native, Aje Hill.

When the pandemic began, Hill recognized a need to feed the community. Week by week he gathered many volunteers to work together to help give away free meals to the Frederick community.

Recently organizers hit their one-year mark and celebrated giving away over 2 million meals to the community.

“It is always important to help one another. We are enduring hard times but faith and generosity will get us through it,” said Hill.

Organizers say there will be more distributions, and those in need should reach out to the I Believe In Me organization through social media or phone.