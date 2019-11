BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)-- The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Monday afternoon that lanes will be closed Monday, November 25 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The right north and southbound lanes on MD 355/Rockville Pike at Woodmont Avenue will be closed for utility pole removal.

This work is part of the ongoing construction of the Crossing Project at the Medical Center Metro Station.