HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — All northbound lanes of I-81 in Hagerstown are closed for an overturned tractor-trailer, Washington County dispatch confirmed Tuesday.

The incident near the 6-mile marker was called in around 1:52 p.m. and Maryland State Police are at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer is being evaluated for neck pain. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.