I-81 bridge project at 88% completion, MDOT says

MARYLAND, WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The MDOT State Highway Administration is providing an update on the I-81 project that includes parts of Maryland and West Virginia.

The I-81 bridge project is on track with construction and is about 88 percent complete. The project is expected to be finished by December of this year. Crews are currently working on constructing the second half of the northbound river bridge and are completing earthwork and roadway construction activity. Curb work on Maryland 68 is being done behind a barrier and painting the bridge on shared Maryland 68 and Maryland 63 has not yet begun. MDOT says there were no setbacks to the construction due to COVID-19.

“This is a great partnership between MDOT State Highway Administration in Maryland and the West Virginia Highway Division, the National Park Service and local communities that came together to do everything they needed to do,” said Sherry Christian spokesperson for MDOT State Highway Administration.

The I-81 bridge project covers Williamsport in Washington County, Maryland and Falling Waters in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

