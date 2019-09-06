I-70 westbound closed west of Clear Spring

Maryland

One person and two dogs were in the car

Photo from live camera on https://chart.maryland.gov/map/

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Lanes are closed on I-70 westbound at mile marker 9, which is west of Clear Spring, Maryland due to a vehicle crashing into an embankment around 1:15 p.m. Friday.

There was only one person in the car who was not seriously injured. Two dogs were also in the car, and SPCA is en route to the scene, according to Washington County dispatch.

There is no estimate to when lanes will open at this time.

