WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Troopers from Maryland State Police, fire departments, and the State Highway Administration are on scene of a tractor trailer fire.

Local authorities responded to I-70 Westbound near Hancock at the 2 mile marker for the fire.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.