I-70 shutdown in both directions for multi-vehicle accident, fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer on I-70 was fully engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon. Both directions of the interstate are closed, police said at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland State Police said a multi-vehicle accident happened at the 29 mile marker in Hagerstown, Maryland. After that accident was reported, authorities received a report of a tractor-trailer on I-70 that was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, six vehicles are involved in the first reported incident on I-70 westbound.

Police said the highway in both directions will be closed for a long period of time and there is no estimated reopening time. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.

3:55 p.m. on I-70 in Hagerstown, Md. August 7, 2020 (Photo: CHART Maryland.gov)

A traffic camera view from the Hagerstown Tower shows the incident on I-70 westbound, just west of Md Route 65: Sharpsburg Pike.

