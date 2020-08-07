WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer on I-70 was fully engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon. Both directions of the interstate are closed, police said at 3:30 p.m.
Maryland State Police said a multi-vehicle accident happened at the 29 mile marker in Hagerstown, Maryland. After that accident was reported, authorities received a report of a tractor-trailer on I-70 that was fully engulfed in flames.
According to the Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, six vehicles are involved in the first reported incident on I-70 westbound.
Police said the highway in both directions will be closed for a long period of time and there is no estimated reopening time. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.
A traffic camera view from the Hagerstown Tower shows the incident on I-70 westbound, just west of Md Route 65: Sharpsburg Pike.
PHOTO GALLERY: I-70 MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
- Plane skids off runway in India; 14 killed, dozens hurt
- I-70 shutdown in both directions for multi-vehicle accident, fire
- Montgomery Co. Health Officer rescinds order that kept nonpublic schools closed
- Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick
- Counterfeit COVID-19 products seized in DC
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App