I-70 shutdown in both directions for multi-vehicle accident, fire

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer on I-70 was fully engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon. Both directions of the interstate are closed, police said at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland State Police said a multi-vehicle accident happened at the 29 mile marker in Hagerstown, Maryland. After that accident was reported, authorities received a report of a tractor-trailer on I-70 that was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, six vehicles are involved in the first reported incident on I-70 westbound.

Police said the highway in both directions will be closed for a long period of time and there is no estimated reopening time. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.

3:55 p.m. on I-70 in Hagerstown, Md. August 7, 2020 (Photo: CHART Maryland.gov)

A traffic camera view from the Hagerstown Tower shows the incident on I-70 westbound, just west of Md Route 65: Sharpsburg Pike.

PHOTO GALLERY: I-70 MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories