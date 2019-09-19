One person dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-70 West near Hagerstown Outlets

Maryland

We will continue to update this story as it becomes available

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police Hagerstown barrack have confirmed one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash.

One lane has been reopened on I-70 westbound near MD 65, around the Hagerstown Outlets. Deputies say the lane will be closed for an extended period of time.

Deputies say the crash involved a dump truck, a pick-up truck, and an SUV. According to police, the pick-up truck was changing lanes on I-70 eastbound when it struck the SUV. The pick-up truck overcorrected and drove through the median, colliding with a dump truck in the westbound lanes.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 10:30 on Thursday morning.

We will continue to update this information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories