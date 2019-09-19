One person dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-70 West near Hagerstown Outlets

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police Hagerstown barrack have confirmed one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash.
One lane has been reopened on I-70 westbound near MD 65, around the Hagerstown Outlets. Deputies say the lane will be closed for an extended period of time.
Deputies say the crash involved a dump truck, a pick-up truck, and an SUV. According to police, the pick-up truck was changing lanes on I-70 eastbound when it struck the SUV. The pick-up truck overcorrected and drove through the median, colliding with a dump truck in the westbound lanes.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 10:30 on Thursday morning.
We will continue to update this information as it becomes available.
