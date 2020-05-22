Update: I-68 WB in Cumberland all clear after crash and fuel leak

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Update: As of 1:51 p.m. Friday, the Cumberland Police Department said I-68 westbound is all clear for traffic.
Previous story:
Drivers should avoid I-68 westbound in the Cumberland area until at least 2:30 p.m. Friday due to a fuel leak cleanup, the Cumberland Police Department said.
A tractor trailer crash caused a fuel leak on I-68, shutting down two lanes of I-68 westbound, just prior to exit 43/Beall St. Police said just one lane is open and traffic is moving slowly.
Crews are cleaning up the spill and don’t expect the scene to be fully clear until about 2:30 p.m.
