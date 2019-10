Screenshot taken from https://chart.maryland.gov/ around 6:15 p.m. 10/22/2019

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 6:15 p.m., Tuesday: All eastbound lanes on I-68 are closed prior to Exit 42 (US 220 McMullen Highway), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

At this point, an incident involving one vehicle according to has caused the lane closure, according to https://chart.maryland.gov.