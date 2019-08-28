I-68 eastbound near Woodmont Road re-opens

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor trailer fire closed off a part of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 68 in the afternoon of August 28.

According to Maryland State Police, a vehicle fire near Woodmont Road was reported around 4 p.m. State troopers and a number of fire departments responded to the scene.

State Highway Administration officials redirected traffic along Maryland 144. I-68 was re-opened around 7 p.m.

The Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack is investigating a tractor-trailer fire on eastbound I-68 near Woodmont Road, police said shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The road is closed at this time.

