CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A tractor-trailer overturned Friday on I-68 eastbound, causing all lanes to be closed. The accident was reported at 3:21 p.m.

According to Cumberland dispatch, the accident is at the 41 mile marker. Police from La Vale and Maryland State Police were on the scene.

The lanes were reopened as of 5:32 p.m.

REOPENED – Allegany County- Crash closes BOTH DIRECTIONS I-68 near US 220. US 40 Alternate is detour. #mdtraffic #MDOTNews kb — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 2, 2019

Photos courtesy of viewer Michele Miller.