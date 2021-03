MARYLAND (WDVM) — Several outer lanes of I-495 were blocked after a crash and subsequent vehicle fire near the American Legion Bridge.

Update (initial dispatch ~1245p) OL I495 Beltway IAO American Legion Bridge @mcfrs PE710, E752, M429, PE726, PE711, A710 responded, PE710 arrived w/ single vehicle ‘well-involved’, other units assisted w/ ‘blocking’ & water supply, some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/7fH2VWnboM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 11, 2021

Authorities said first responders were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. to a single vehicle crash. The fire was extinguished after responders arrived.

There is currently no information about how many people were involved.