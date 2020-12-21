I-270 study delayed; Advocates urge state to consider adding new train route

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers may eventually have to pay tolls on I-270, but not anytime soon.

The environmental impact study for toll lanes has been delayed between Shady Grove and Frederick. A federal law requires a study before the state can go forward with adding tolls or widening the roads. The Maryland Department of Transportation announced that they will postpone the study to a later date and plans to issue a “Pre-national Environmental Policy Act Report” this coming spring.

Estimated tolls are expected to average about $50 during rush hour, and transit advocates say adding lanes and tolls will create more congestion. They believe the state should expand the Marc train by building a third track. Chair of the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition, Ben Ross said, “The real solution is to add a third track to the Marc line from DC through Silver Spring and out to Frederick and Brunswick.”

There is also a discussion on extending the Marc train route from D.C. to Hagerstown. The state also plans to add toll lanes over the American Legion Bridge.