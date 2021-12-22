Hyattsville man found guilty of second degree murder

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince George’s County jury found 43-year-old Guy Young of Hyattsville, guilty of the September 2019 murder of Samuel Wright.

Investigation revealed Young and Wright had an argument, when Young ended up shooting the victim multiple times near Sergeant Road in Hyattsville.

Police say surveillance video shows young fleeing the scene, and authorities also found a gun and a black shirt on the path the defendant took as he fled the scene.

It was reported the gun recovered was the same gun that fired the shots at the scene where the victim was shot, and the black shirt was identical to the one worn by the defendant in the surveillance video.

Young was found guilty of second degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, wear, carry and transport of a handgun and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 78 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 24, 2022. Office of the State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County Aisha Braveboy

“I am pleased that the jury found Mr. Young guilty and that he is being held accountable for this horrific crime and I hope that today’s outcome brings some peace to the family of Mr. Samuel Wright. This was a very tragic incident in which a man lost his life because of an argument. As adults, we must learn to resolve our differences rationally and not allow our anger to get out of control. If you end up taking someone’s life, there will be consequences and you will be held accountable,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy.